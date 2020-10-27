Citizen, Skagen, Timex, and Fossil watch discounts start at $33 (Up to $145 off)

Amazon is offering a selection of Citizen, Fossil, Skagen, and Timex watches for as little as $33. Our top pick is the Fossil Grant Stainless Steel Watch (FS5241) for $59.60 shipped. Today’s deal shaves $25 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This Fossil Grant offering boasts a 44mm stainless steel case paired with a genuine leather 22mm band. It also features a hardened-mineral crystal lens, helping it to resist breaking, scratching, and more. The timepiece can resist water in depths of up to 165 feet, ensuring it can easily withstand recreational swimming, showering and the list goes on. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch deals priced from $33.

More watches on sale:

Oh, and while you’re at it, you may want to have a look at Casio’s recently-released translucent G-SHOCK watches. There are three styles and each features a camouflage print, metal casing, and more. Swing by our launch coverage to see photos and learn more.

Fossil Grant Stainless Steel Watch features:

The Grant collection is always in style thanks to its time-honored design. This season we’re updating it with modern roman numeral markers and materials like stainless steel and soft leather. The result? A watch you’ll wear for years to come.

