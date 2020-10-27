Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook 3 is down to a new all-time low of $169 (Save 26%)

Walmart is currently offering the Lenovo 11-inch Chromebook 3 for $169 shipped. Down from its $229 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, marks one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen since it launched over the summer, and is a new all-time low. As one of Lenovo’s latest Chromebooks, this 11-inch offering sports an HD display alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded thanks to a microSD card slot. There’s also a pair of both USB-C and USB-A ports included on top of 10 hour battery life. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 265 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Make the most of your savings from the lead deal and protect the featured Chromebook by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50. Regardless of if school is entirely remote or you’re commuting to and from class, having a sleeve like this a great way to make sure the Chromebook isn’t damaged in-between note-taking sessions and the like.

If you’d prefer a 2-in-1 design, we’re also still tracking a new all-time low on Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet which has dropped to $269. But if it’s iPadOS you’re looking to take for a spin, Apple’s latest iPad Air is now $40 off alongside a series of all-time lows on the 2020 iPad Pro Cellular lineup.

Lenovo 11-inch Chromebook 3 features:

Google Classroom Compatible! Fast, flexible, and fun, the Chromebook 3-11″ brings everyone’s favorite Chromebook features, housed in a slim chassis, running on the lightning-fast Chrome OS that boots up in seconds, updates automatically, and is protected by built-in virus protection. Powered by an IntelÂ® Celeron processor with up to 10 hours of battery life, the Chromebook 3-11″ can seamlessly run all of your favorite apps at the same time.

