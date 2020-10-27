Marmot updates your outerwear at 40-60% off with deals from $30 shipped

For 3-days only, Marmot is offering 40 to 60% off all sale outerwear with deals from $30. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Minimalist Jacket. Originally priced at $189, however during the sale it’s marked down to $113. This is a perfect option for rainy days with an attached hood and waterproof material. This jacket is available in four color options and with over 220 reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

For women, the Torla Jacket is currently marked down to $72, which is down from its original rate of $120. This jacket is waterproof, can easily be layered, and is highly-packable to travel with. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

