Microsoft’s latest $5 movie deals include Spaceballs, Flushed Away, The Terminator, more

Microsoft is back with its weekly $5 movie sale. This time around, our favorite pick is Spaceballs, which normally goes for $14 over at Google Play. If you’ve never seen this comedic masterpiece, it’s a great one to watch this weekend. Designed as a parody of Star Wars, Mel Brooks, Bill Pullman, John Candy, and Rick Moranis star to keep you on the edge of your seat. You’ll follow Lone Star on his quest to save the Princess from Lord Dark Helmet. Can Lone Star figure out how to weild the Schwartz to save Princess Vespa? You’ll have to watch and find out. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for a few more of our top picks, but don’t forget to stop by Microsoft’s landing page to view everything on sale.

Update 10/27 @ 2:50 PM: Amazon is now offering a selection of $5 4K movies, including Annihilation, The Haunting, Event Horizon, Overlord, Cloverfield, and Kick-Ass. Normally $10 or more, these movies will become available for you to watch forever after you purchase them.

Our favorite $5 movies:

Did you miss the iTunes sale we covered earlier today? Well, you’ll find quite a few killer discounts here, including Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, Blade, Scooby-Doo, Logan Lucky, and much more.

More about Spaceballs:

In director Mel Brooks’ Star Wars satire, the planet ‘Spaceball’ is trying to steal the atmosphere of its peaceful neighboring planet, ‘Druidia.’ Bill Pullman is Lone Star, a freelance space jockey; John Candy is Barf the Mawg (half-man,half-dog); Rick Moranis is the constantly complaining, yet evil Lord Dark Helmet; Daphne Zuniga is Princess Vespa; and Mel Brooks is both Scroob, the president of Spaceball and Yogurt, a very wise old man who keeps telling everyone ‘May the Schwartz be with you!’

