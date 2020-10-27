Microsoft’s latest $5 movie deals include Spaceballs, Flushed Away, The Terminator, more

-
MediaMicrosoft
Get this deal Save now $5

Microsoft is back with its weekly $5 movie sale. This time around, our favorite pick is Spaceballs, which normally goes for $14 over at Google Play. If you’ve never seen this comedic masterpiece, it’s a great one to watch this weekend. Designed as a parody of Star Wars, Mel Brooks, Bill Pullman, John Candy, and Rick Moranis star to keep you on the edge of your seat. You’ll follow Lone Star on his quest to save the Princess from Lord Dark Helmet. Can Lone Star figure out how to weild the Schwartz to save Princess Vespa? You’ll have to watch and find out. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for a few more of our top picks, but don’t forget to stop by Microsoft’s landing page to view everything on sale.

Update 10/27 @ 2:50 PM: Amazon is now offering a selection of $5 4K movies, including Annihilation, The Haunting, Event Horizon, Overlord, Cloverfield, and Kick-Ass. Normally $10 or more, these movies will become available for you to watch forever after you purchase them.

Our favorite $5 movies:

Did you miss the iTunes sale we covered earlier today? Well, you’ll find quite a few killer discounts here, including Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, Blade, Scooby-Doo, Logan Lucky, and much more.

More about Spaceballs:

In director Mel Brooks’ Star Wars satire, the planet ‘Spaceball’ is trying to steal the atmosphere of its peaceful neighboring planet, ‘Druidia.’ Bill Pullman is Lone Star, a freelance space jockey; John Candy is Barf the Mawg (half-man,half-dog); Rick Moranis is the constantly complaining, yet evil Lord Dark Helmet; Daphne Zuniga is Princess Vespa; and Mel Brooks is both Scroob, the president of Spaceball and Yogurt, a very wise old man who keeps telling everyone ‘May the Schwartz be with you!’

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Microsoft

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Apple Halloween week movie sale discounts Harry Potter,...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

$10+

Microsoft discounts Bruce Almighty, Snowden, Steve Jobs, and much more to $5

$5 Learn More

Microsoft’s Summer of Savings event discounts Non-Stop, Uncut Gems, more to $5

$5 Learn More

Own Oblivion, Fargo, How to Train Your Dragon, and more in 4K for just $7 each

$7 each Learn More
$10+

Microsoft’s latest $5 sale has Robocop, Divergent, Commando, much more

$5 Learn More

Prime Day Blu-ray sales include 2-for-$30 4K, Interstellar at $15, much more

From $5 Learn More

Prime Day drops up to 40% off Coleman outdoor gear and camping accessories

$13.50+ Learn More

eBay takes 15% off home theater, outdoor tools, office supplies, and more

15% off Learn More
Up to 40$

Star Wars toys and apparel from $5 Amazon’s Gold Box: Funko POP!, more

From $5 Learn More