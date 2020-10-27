Save 40% on Polk’s Signa Ultra-Slim Sound Bar at a 2020 low of $139

Amazon is currently offering the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar for $139 shipped. Down from its $229 going rate, today’s offer is $40 under our Prime Day mention and a new 2020 low at Amazon. If you’re still relying on a TV’s built-in audio, it’s time to upgrade. This Polk Bluetooth sound bar packs five full-range drivers into a compact design that’ll fit perfectly on your TV console with added Dolby digital decoding and a wireless subwoofer. On top of Bluetooth, there’s also HDMI, optical, and a standard 3.5mm jack. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For a Bluetooth sound bar from a reputable brand, today’s lead deal is one of the best prices out there. But if you’re looking to save some cash and don’t mind ditching some of the features found above, going with VIZIO’s 2-Channel Sound Bar at $90 will do the trick. It won’t sound quite as good and lacks a wireless subwoofer, but is perfect for the guest room and the like.

Earlier this morning, we spotted a series of new all-time low on Sony’s 4K Smart Android TVs from $520. But there’s also plenty more in our home theater guide, including this $300 discount on Denon’s 9.2-Chanel AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos A/V Receiver.

Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar features:

Experience incredible audio with this Polk Audio Signa S2 sound bar system. Its Voice Adjust technology enhances the clarity of movie and TV show dialogs, and the Dolby Digital 5.1 decoding system provides an immersive experience. Feel the impact of deep sound effects with the wireless subwoofer of this Polk Audio Signa S2 sound bar system.

