QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS handles Time Machine, Plex, more at $339 (Save $110)

Get this deal Reg. $449 $339

Amazon currently offers the QNAP TS-253Be for $339 shipped. Also at B&H for the same price. Usually selling for $449, today’s offer saves you 24%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. With support for up to 24TB of RAW storage, QNAP’s 2-bay NAS is ideal for everything from Time Machine backups to 4K video transcoding with Plex. Alongside dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, there’s also two HDMI outputs, four USB 3.0, and more. Plus, a built-in PCIe slot lets you add a 10GbE network card or M.2 SSD cache. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

For those just getting started with always-on storage, going with the highly-rated Synology DS220j at $170 might be a better option. You’re notably stepping down to a single hard drive bay, but will make out for less than the lead deal. I’ve been using one of these exclusively for backups over the past few months and have been impressed with the performance.

If you just want to bring home an already configured system, WD’s 8TB My Cloud Pro 2-Bay NAS is a great option to consider now that it’s been discounted by $130. It’s not as capable as either of the aforementioned NAS, but will handle routine backups and more with ease.

QNAP TS-253Be 2-Bay NAS features:

Built for media creators and creative professionals working in office and home environments, the TS-253Be 2-Bay NAS Enclosure from QNAP features an empty PCIe 2.0 x2 slot that can further boost productivity via a separately sold QNAP QM2 expansion card to add M.2 SSD caching/10GbE connectivity and support for Qtier auto-tiering technology, or install a compatible wireless card to use the TS-253Be as a wireless access point.

