This work bench holds 500-pounds and folds flat when you’re done for $99 at Lowe’s

Today only, Lowe’s is offering the Sparrow Peak 48- by 20-inch Folding Hardwood Work Bench for $99 with free in-store pickup. You’d normally pay over $140 for this bench, so today’s deal saves you nearly 30%. If your workshop, garage, or even office is cramped and compact, this desk could be the solution to your workstation woes. It boasts a 48- by 20-inch hardwood top that is built upon collapsing arms. Open, it can hold up to 500-pounds, which makes it perfect for using as a desk in the office or work bench in the garage. Rated 4/5 stars.

Need something portable? Well, the KETER Jobmade Portable Work Bench is a fantastic choice. You’ll find that it comes on four legs and even has some clamps at the top to hold your workpieces tightly while you hammer or drill away. When you’re done, it folds up nicely and can be stored in a compact form-factor. Plus, at $60, you’re saving an additional 40% over today’s lead deal.

Something else to consider would be to build your own collapsible desk in the office or garage. You’ll need to supply the top, but these braces hold up to 440-pounds and lock open once you deploy it. Coming in at around $23.50 when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a great choice for those wanting a more customized solution.

Sparrow Peak Folding Hardwood Work Bench features:

Take back your space with a temporary desk, table or workbench with this smart fold-away solution for your home, workshop, office, children’s room and more

Easy up and easy down, folds down to the wall using a simple fingertip release mechanism

Dimensions of the wood top are 1.18-in thick x 48-in wide x 20-in deep (30mm thick x 1219mm wide x 508mm deep)

Heavy duty design is mounted with powder coated steel brackets

This 1.18-in thick beautiful hardwood butcher block comes with a durable UV coat

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!