Dash cams from Vantrue start at $52, today only: 4K, 1080p, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Vantrue via Amazon offers up to 35% off its dash cams. Deals start at $51.99 with free shipping available for all. Our top pick is the Vantrue T2 1080p Dash Cam for $96.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $150 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. This full-featured dash cam offers up 1080p HD feeds, radar detection, and an integrated 2-inch LCD display. It’s a great option if you’re looking for an upgraded dash cam experience that will cover nearly angle of your car. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals:

For more dash cam deals, don’t miss this offer on AUTO-VOX’s affordable 1080p model is down to $63 from the usual $90 price tag. We have all the details right here on this affordable dash cam that still brings plenty of features to the party.

Vantrue T2 Dash Cam features:

Equipped with Wave Guard Indicator, the dash car camera will transmit microwave. When it detects movement in front of your car, the indicator is on and will start auto-recording. Please use the OBD power installation which has low voltage protection (only for 12V Vehicles) to achieve 24 hours’ Monitoring.distortion at 1920x1080P@ 30fps or 1280X720P @30fps.

