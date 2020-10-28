Amazon launches 30% off Hasbro game sale: Monopoly, Jenga, Clue, more from $5.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 30% off a selection of Hasbro games starting at $5.50 with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the savings, our top pick is the Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Collector’s Edition game at $30.65. Usually fetching $45, today’s offer is over $14 in savings, the lowest we’ve seen since March, and the second-best price this year. This themed Monopoly version brings all of the retro action of the original Super Mario Bros. to game night with 8-bit tokens, a revamped board, and more. Over 650 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more of our top picks.

The Super Mario Bros. Collector’s edition of Monopoly allows players to buy, sell and trade locations from the eight worlds featured in the classic 8-bit version of the 1985 video game. Custom 8-bit styled game pieces complete this 8-bit classic styled Monopoly game with an original Super Mario Bros. Twist. Ages 8+ players 2-6.