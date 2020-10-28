Amazon launches 30% off Hasbro game sale: Monopoly, Jenga, Clue, more from $5.50

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesHasbro
Get this deal 30% off From $5.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 30% off a selection of Hasbro games starting at $5.50 with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the savings, our top pick is the Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Collector’s Edition game at $30.65. Usually fetching $45, today’s offer is over $14 in savings, the lowest we’ve seen since March, and the second-best price this year. This themed Monopoly version brings all of the retro action of the original Super Mario Bros. to game night with 8-bit tokens, a revamped board, and more. Over 650 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other notable Hasbro deals:

On top of all of the LEGO deals live right now from $12, we’re tracking plenty of other ways to cross some names off your holiday shopping list early in our deals hub right here. Yesterday’s Disney holiday sale is still live with a collection of collectibles, dolls, and more from $8.50.

Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Edition features:

The Super Mario Bros. Collector’s edition of Monopoly allows players to buy, sell and trade locations from the eight worlds featured in the classic 8-bit version of the 1985 video game. Custom 8-bit styled game pieces complete this 8-bit classic styled Monopoly game with an original Super Mario Bros. Twist. Ages 8+ players 2-6.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Hasbro

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
This work bench holds 500-pounds and folds flat when yo...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

Monopoly Speed Board Game hits Amazon low at $10 (50% off) + much more from $7

$7+ Learn More
40% off

Exploding Kittens hits Amazon low at $13 + Ouija, Pandemic, more from $6

$6+ Learn More
Reg. $10+

New Switch eShop game deals up to 75% off: Mario, Mega Man, MK11, more

$2+ Learn More

Hasbro’s Battleship Shots game hits Amazon low at $10 + more games from $7

$7+ Learn More
17% off

Monopoly Super Mario Edition Board Game within cents of all-time low at $25

$25 Learn More

GameStop’s big-time Pro Days sale: B2G1 FREE Funko, game deals, apparel, more

Live Now Learn More
Reg. $15+

PDP and PowerA Nintendo Switch gear from $5.50: Light-up dock, controllers, more

$5.50+ Learn More
60% off

RoomMates wall decals up to 60% off: Mario, Pokemon, Trolls, more from $5.50

$5.50+ Learn More