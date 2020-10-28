AUKEY’s 1080p dash camera gets a 50% price cut, now $21 at Amazon

AUKEY-TMUS via Amazon is offering its Mini 1080p Dash Camera for $20.99 Prime shipped with the code QH9A2BQU at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 50% and drops $21 off its regular going rate. This dash camera packs 1080p recording, which allows you to easily read license plates and even relive stunning sunsets and scenes as you drive. Everything is recorded to an internal microSD card that overwrites the oldest footage to make room for new recordings as needed. The 170-degree field-of-view lens captures six lanes of traffic at once, which ensures that any incident that happens ahead of you is recorded. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With some of your savings from today’s lead deal, be sure to grab Samsung’s 32GB microSD card. As we talked about above, having little storage isn’t an issue since the dash camera overwrites the oldest footage that isn’t marked as protected automatically. At just $7.50 on Amazon, this is a no-brainer purchase if you’re grabbing a dash camera already.

Want to further upgrade your in-car experience? Well, this dash mount for your phone offers the ability to easily see where you’re going as well as help keep you hands-free while driving. At $10 when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a must-have for anyone who frequently drives long distances.

AUKEY 1080p Dash Camera features:

  • Compact Design : This small, low-profile dash camera for cars can be perfectly hidden behind the rear mirror, ready to back you up in the event of any incident on the road.. Besides, the operation is simple and friendly to new users
  • Sharp Video Quality and WDR Technology : GC2053 CMOS sensor with 1080p recording & wide dynamic range captures clear high-definition video even at night
  • Full Six-Lane View : Wider coverage with 170° field of view means greater protection. The wide-angle lens of this car dashboard covers more, capturing crucial peripheral actions

