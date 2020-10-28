eufy P1 Smart Scale with HealthKit returns to low of $30 (Reg. $50)

Woot is offering the Anker eufy Smart Scale P1 with HealthKit for $29.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $50 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $6 and matches the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. With built-in Bluetooth, this smart scale hooks up to your phone, logging weight, BMI, and much more in your favorite app. You’ll find that it ties into Apple Health, Google Fit, as well as Fitbit, ensuring that it offers a well-rounded experience. Plus, the digital display showcases your progress each time you step on it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Wyze Scale. It’s on sale for $24.50 right now, which is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked historically. You’ll find a similar slew of features here, including HealthKit tie-in, just with a bit of a different overall design.

On a tighter budget? The Loftilla Bluetooth smart scale could be the ticket to keeping tabs on your weight loss journey. Similar to the models above, it still offers support for both Apple Health and Google Fit. However, you’ll lose out on the well-known branding and high reviews of the above two scales, though it likely has a very similar end result. Coming in at $15, it’s a killer deal on Amazon and honestly, everyone should have a smart scale at this price.

Eufy P1 Smart Scale features:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 14 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

