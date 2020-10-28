Toys for kids start at $6 in today’s Gold Box: VTech, Spin Master, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off preschool toys from VTech, Spin Master, and many more. Prices start at $6. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. With the holidays just around the corner, now is a great time to score notable deals on toys for the younger kids. Today’s Gold Box features products with stellar ratings from thousands of reviewers in some instances. Head below for all of our top picks from this 1-day promotion at Amazon.

Notable deals include:

For more stocking stuffer ideas, Amazon’s Hasbro Gold Box this morning offers up a number of board games from $5.50. You’ll find top names like Monopoly, Jenga, Clue, and many more all on sale today. Browse through all of our top picks right here.

All Seasons Dollhouse features:

PERFECT ROLEPLAY DOLLHOUSE: A classic 3 story wood dollhouse that encourages imaginative roleplay with friends.

ROOM FEATURES: This dollhouse for kids features 6 rooms including four room sets of a master bedroom, family bathroom, media room and kitchen

FULLY FURNISHED: The house has unique home furnishings and household appliances that are easy to move and arranged as you like

