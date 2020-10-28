Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Ideas Friends Central Perk set for $49.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts on this creation and brings the price down to a new all-time low. Stacking up to 1,070-pieces, this Ideas kit from LEGO assembles the iconic Central Perk coffee shop from the sitcom Friends complete with minifigure versions of the main cast. Alongside Ross, Rachel, and Chandler, there’s also brick-built versions of Monica, Joey, Phoebe, and Gunther included here. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more LEGO deals from $8.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the LEGO Technic Chevrolet Corvette for $39.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the all-time low. This 579-piece set stacks up to an 11-inch Corvette model with a working steering system, moving V8 pistons under the hood, and more.

Other notable LEGO discounts include:

Earlier today, we got a first look at LEGO’s new Build Your Own City set that lets fans design a custom creation complete with specialized box art. But if you’re more of a Star Wars fan, LEGO also just detailed its upcoming freebie promotions from a galaxy far, far that you won’t want to miss out on.

More on the LEGO Ideas Friends set:

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legendary Friends TV show, with this highly collectible LEGO Ideas 21319 Central Perk set! This wonderful LEGO recreation of the café TV studio set is packed with authentic details, making it a must-have Friends memorabilia item for fans. The iconic seating area with a couch, armchair and 2 chairs for the friends is removable for easy play.

