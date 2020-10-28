Philips and Panasonic shavers from $54 at Amazon: 29-pc. full-body, much more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 37% off Philips Norelco and Panasonic shavers. One standout here is the 29-piece Philips Norelco Multi Grooming Kit for $83.95 shipped. Regularly $120, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate, and the best we have tracked on Amazon in nearly a year. This is a full-body, 29-piece shaving and trimming kit all housed inside of a nice toiletry bag. Featuring multiple attachments, this kit comes with 13 tools for your face, hair, and body including a rotary nose/ear trimmer and an extra wide hair clipper. A 6-hour wireless runtime and the option to switch over to 240V while traveling round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. Head below for more deals and details.

Today’s shaver Gold Box sale has several models on sale starting from $53.95 on the Philips Norelco Shaver 3800. Down from the usual $80, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. While this one doesn’t include all of the extra attachments like today’s lead deal, it will also save you $30 and includes a travel case as well as 1-hour of wireless shaving. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers and be sure to browse through the rest of the sale right here.

More on the Philips Norelco Multi Grooming Kit:

All in one trimmer for complete face, head and body hair styling: 29 pieces in a premium toiletry bag for all your trimming needs

Groom, style, and trim the hair on your face, head and body using the included attachments: body shaver, detail trimmer, rotary nose and ear trimmer, standard metal trimmer, and extra wide hair clipper.

Convenient and premium storage case keeps all attachments organized and easy to access

