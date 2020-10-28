Amazon offers 40% off Philips Electric Toothbrushes today, deals from $60

-
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Philips Sonicare toothbrushes. We are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush bundle at $89.95 shipped in multiple colorways. Regularly $150 at Amazon and carrying a $170 MSRP via Philips, this is also the lowest price we can find. This model ships with an extra brush head and a charging travel case along with its notable price tag today. Features include three brushing modes, pressure sensor notifications, the usual 2-minute timer and Quadpacer, as well as 2-week battery life on a single charge. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

However, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is also on sale in today’s Gold Box for $59.95 shipped. Regularly $100, this model is at a new Amazon all-time low and makes for a great alternative to today’s lead deal. The charger isn’t built-in the travel case with this one but you will get a pair of extra brush heads as opposed to just one. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers.

Once you have your electric toothbrush situation sorted, be sure to dive into our home goods deal hub for even more essentials. This morning’s Gold Box also has some big-time deals on Contigo water bottles, but you’ll find plenty more where those came from right here

More on the Philips Sonicare 6500 Electric Toothbrush:

  • Gentle yet effective to whiten teeth in just 1 week vs. A manual toothbrush
  • Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you’re brushing too hard
  • Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head Replacement reminder
  • Personalize your brushing experience with 3 intensities and 3 modes: Clean, White and Gum Care

Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
