Timbuk2’s Commute Messenger Bag totes any MacBook and an iPad: $60 (Reg. $139)

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Commute Messenger Bag 2.0 for $60.01 shipped. Today’s deal shaves $79 off the going rate found at retailers like Timbuk2 and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. Timbuk2’s comprehensive messenger bag is ready for work and travel alike with room for 17-inch laptops alongside an 11-inch iPad Pro. A black colorway gives it a sleek and stealthy appearance. There’s even a removable and adjustable cross body strap for keeping it stable while cycling. Ratings are still rolling in, but Timbuk2 bags are reputable.

If you’d prefer something more traditional, Lenovo’s $17 Laptop Backpack is worth considering. A streamlined design lets this bag get straight to the point without a bunch of frills getting in the way, delivering a minimal look. It’s ready for any modern MacBook and even boasts a front pocket and a few compartments throughout for more easy-to-use storage.

Oh, and in case you missed it, today’s Amazon Gold Box takes up to 30% off Vera Bradley duffels, MacBook backpacks, and more. Shoppers can score options there for as little as $9. Our favorite from the sale is Vera Bradley’s 22-inch Signature Cotton Travel Duffel Bag at $42. Shop the entire sale to see everything that is in store.

Timbuk2 Commute Messenger Bag 2.0 features:

Internal slash pocket provides padded, firm place to store files; Napoleon side-entry pocket for access without undoing the flap; Side stretch pocket for water bottle; Laptop size fits: 13″(S), 15″(M), 17″(L).; Interior padded pocket fits 9.7″ tablet

