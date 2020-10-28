Timbuk2’s Commute Messenger Bag totes any MacBook and an iPad: $60 (Reg. $139)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesTimbuk2
Get this deal Reg. $139 $60

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Commute Messenger Bag 2.0 for $60.01 shipped. Today’s deal shaves $79 off the going rate found at retailers like Timbuk2 and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. Timbuk2’s comprehensive messenger bag is ready for work and travel alike with room for 17-inch laptops alongside an 11-inch iPad Pro. A black colorway gives it a sleek and stealthy appearance. There’s even a removable and adjustable cross body strap for keeping it stable while cycling. Ratings are still rolling in, but Timbuk2 bags are reputable.

If you’d prefer something more traditional, Lenovo’s $17 Laptop Backpack is worth considering. A streamlined design lets this bag get straight to the point without a bunch of frills getting in the way, delivering a minimal look. It’s ready for any modern MacBook and even boasts a front pocket and a few compartments throughout for more easy-to-use storage.

Oh, and in case you missed it, today’s Amazon Gold Box takes up to 30% off Vera Bradley duffels, MacBook backpacks, and more. Shoppers can score options there for as little as $9. Our favorite from the sale is Vera Bradley’s 22-inch Signature Cotton Travel Duffel Bag at $42. Shop the entire sale to see everything that is in store.

Timbuk2 Commute Messenger Bag 2.0 features:

Internal slash pocket provides padded, firm place to store files; Napoleon side-entry pocket for access without undoing the flap; Side stretch pocket for water bottle; Laptop size fits: 13″(S), 15″(M), 17″(L).; Interior padded pocket fits 9.7″ tablet

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Timbuk2

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save $149

AmazonBasics, Fossil, Osprey, and Timbuk2 bags fall as low as $23 (Up to $149 off)

From $23 Learn More
Save $142

Amazon takes up to $142 off Timex, Skagen, and Citizen watches, now priced from $23

From $23 Learn More

Microsoft unveils an Xbox Series X Fridge, and you can win it for yourself

Read more Learn More
40% off

Carry-on and weekender luggage from $20: Samsonite, Amazon, more (Up to 40% off)

$20+ Learn More
Save 27%

Amazon slashes up to 27% off Zinus mattresses, bed frames, more from $126

From $126 Learn More

All-new 3Doodler PRO+ pen can draw objects using metal, wood, more

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $15

Crayola’s 4-pack of kids’ hand sanitizer now 30% off at $10 Prime shipped

$10 Learn More
Save now

Zippo’s pocket hand warmer runs for 12-hours without a flame, now under $10

Under $10 Learn More