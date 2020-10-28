Carry-on and weekender luggage from $20: Samsonite, Amazon, more (Up to 40% off)

Today only, Woot is offering up to 40% off carry-on luggage from Samsonite, AmazonBasics, and more. One standout here is the 20-inch Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels for $55.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally closer to $130 or so, this model usually sells for between $78 and $96 at Amazon and is now at the lowest we can find. While most of us won’t be traveling anywhere for a while still, today’s offers are great for weekend trips or just so your prepped for your next vacation. The 20-inch Samsonite Centric features four, over-sized spinner wheels for easy mobility, a full-zip interior divider expansion, side-mounted TSA locks, and push-button locking handles. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s luggage sale for additional options starting from $20 Prime shipped including the AmazonBasics Expandable Softside Carry-On Suitcase, which regularly fetches as much as $70 at Amazon

We also still have a great deal running on Incase’s EO Hardshell Roller MacBook bag, Timbuk2’s Commute Messenger Bag, and even more right here. But be sure to browse through our roundup of the best carry-on luggage from under $150 while you’re at it.

More on the Samsonite Centric Hardside Luggage:

  • 20″ SPINNER LUGGAGE maximizes your packing power and meets most carry-on size restrictions for those traveling domestically and looking to stay light
  • PACKING Dimensions: 19.6”x 14.75” x 9.5”, OVERALL DIMENSIONS: 22.5” x 15.5”x 9.5”, Weight: 7.5 lbs.
  • 10 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: Samsonite products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards. This bag comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.
  • SCRATCH-RESISTANT POLYCARB twill texture, keeping cases beautiful trip after trip

