Swap your Apple Watch band style with this 3-pack for $7

-
AmazonYandu
Get this deal Reg. $10 $7

Yandu (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a 3-pack of its Apple Watch Sport Bands for $7.21. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10, today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low as well as our previous mention from a month ago. Considering that Apple charges $49 for a sport band, going with today’s deal is certainly more economical. It’s made of silicone material, which is a perfect pairing for working out at the gym. With three bands included in today’s offer, you’ll be able to easily swap out colors to match your style for the day. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for a different style? Prefer to save further? Slide over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Jump over to our Apple guide for even more deals this week on Macs, iPhones, and iPads. Just this morning we spotted various iPhone 11/Pro/Max deals starting at $550 in certified refurbished condition. iPad Pro with cellular connectivity is also being notably discounted from $900 at this time.

Yandu Apple Watch Bands feature:

  • Premium Material: The apple sport bands for apple iwatch 38mm/40mm and apple iwatch 42mm/44mm are made of durable and soft silicone material, which can prevent skin from irritation and bring you a comfortable wearing experience.
  • Multi Choices: There are different popular colors apple sport band to personalize your apple iwatch and fit your mood, outfit in daily life, dress up your apple iWatch and highlight your unique taste.
  • Easy Installation: The sport band for apple iWatch comes with watch lugs on both ends, which locks onto apple iWatch interface precisely and securely.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Yandu

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

Ditch the Apple Watch band tax, get three sport bands for $7 Prime shipped

$7 Learn More

Upgrade your Apple Watch with three sport bands for $7 in various colors

$7 Learn More

Outfit your Apple Watch with five sport bands for $12.50 Prime shipped, more

$12.50 Learn More
$10

Add this Nike-style Apple Watch band to your wrist in various colors from $7

From $7 Learn More

Amazon discounts a number of Apple Watch bands from $5 for Prime Day

Shop now! Learn More

Official Apple Watch bands see rare discounts: Sport, Pride Edition, more

Shop now! Learn More
45% off

Pad & Quill now offering up to 45% off Apple Watch Series 6 & SE leather bands

$47+ Learn More

Best Apple Watch Series 6 bands for any style and budget

Shop now Learn More