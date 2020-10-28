Swap your Apple Watch band style with this 3-pack for $7

Yandu (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a 3-pack of its Apple Watch Sport Bands for $7.21. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10, today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low as well as our previous mention from a month ago. Considering that Apple charges $49 for a sport band, going with today’s deal is certainly more economical. It’s made of silicone material, which is a perfect pairing for working out at the gym. With three bands included in today’s offer, you’ll be able to easily swap out colors to match your style for the day. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for a different style? Prefer to save further? Slide over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Jump over to our Apple guide for even more deals this week on Macs, iPhones, and iPads. Just this morning we spotted various iPhone 11/Pro/Max deals starting at $550 in certified refurbished condition. iPad Pro with cellular connectivity is also being notably discounted from $900 at this time.

Yandu Apple Watch Bands feature:

Premium Material: The apple sport bands for apple iwatch 38mm/40mm and apple iwatch 42mm/44mm are made of durable and soft silicone material, which can prevent skin from irritation and bring you a comfortable wearing experience.

Multi Choices: There are different popular colors apple sport band to personalize your apple iwatch and fit your mood, outfit in daily life, dress up your apple iWatch and highlight your unique taste.

Easy Installation: The sport band for apple iWatch comes with watch lugs on both ends, which locks onto apple iWatch interface precisely and securely.

