Amazon’s offering up to 30% off Revlon, Hot Tools, and Bed Head hair styles from $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off products from Revlon, Bed Head and more. Our top pick from this sale is the Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Dryer Volumizer for $49.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $75, that’s the lowest price in over six months. This one step tool gives your hair volume and dries it in one step. It features three speed settings and can be used on all hair types. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 3,900 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Having an effortless wave to your hair is a very trendy look for this fall. Achieve the look with the Bed Head Deep Waver that’s currently marked down to $17.49. For comparison, this waver is regularly priced at $25 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. With nearly 16,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars.

Hot Tools One Step Dryer features:

Professional tool for professional results. Get simple, beautiful blowouts with one tool

Styling surface designed with the unparalleled 24K Gold Technology for even heat distribution and consistent results for all hair types.

Charcoal-Infused Bristles are perfect for refreshing 2nd day hair!Designed with an ALCI safety plug (required for U.S. hair dryers)

Rotating temperature control with 3 speed settings provides styling versatility and great results on all hair types

