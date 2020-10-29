Celestron binoculars and telescopes up to 44% off at Amazon for today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 44% off on Celestron binoculars and telescopes. You can score the Celestron Outland X 10×50 Binoculars for $69 shipped. Regularly as much as $125, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best prices we can find. This set currently sells for $116 at B&H for comparison sake. Made of BaK-4 glass, these water- and fog-proof binoculars feature 10x magnification and an outer rubber grip. This model ships with a neck strap, objective lens caps, eyepiece rainguard, durable carrying case, lens cloth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

A great alternative to today’s lead deal for causal users is the Bushnell Falcon 10×50 Wide Angle Binoculars at $39 shipped. While not quite as robust, they feature a similar magnification rating and carry solid reviews from thousands at Amazon. 

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Celestron Gold Box offers for deals starting from $69 on binoculars and telescopes. 

If you’re on the hunt for some interesting outdoor adventure gifts, some of this year’s guides are a great place to start. More specifically, be sure to dive into this year’s lists from Carhartt, Columbia, and The North Face

More on the Celestron Outland X 10×50 Binoculars:

Multi-coated optics help obtain high resolution and high contrast views, while the prisms made of BaK-4 glass will give you enhanced color fidelity. Enjoy crisp, detailed views and dependable performance with our Outland X all-around binocular. Designed to withstand all weather conditions, our Outland X compact binoculars have been filled and sealed with dry nitrogen gas for rigorous outdoor use without internal fogging of the lenses. 

