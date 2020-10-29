Always walk out to a warm car with Compustar’s 2-way remote start system, now $250 installed

Best Buy is currently offering the Compustar 2-way Remote Start System (4905S) on sale for $249.99 shipped and installed. For comparison, it has a normal list price of $450 and today’s deal beats our last mention by $15. With winter just around the corner, there are likely some cold mornings ahead of you. Even if you’re working from home or doing school in your office, it’s likely that you’ll need to head out at some point for groceries or the like. Well, having a remote start kit on your car ensures the engine is warmed and the heat is piping hot when you finally enter, negating the icy seats and waiting forever for the windshield to defrost. Best Buy even includes install here, as well as two remotes that can reach up to 3,000-feet. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you work on your vehicle yourself as I do, then you might be comfortable installing a system without the help of a trained professional. If so, this model from Compustar on Amazon is available for $128 right now. You’ll find two long-range remotes, one with 2-way communication like today’s lead deal. However, the thing to keep in mind here is that you’ll save around $125, but have to do all of the work yourself, including tear-down, wiring, supplying any other necessary items, and then putting it all back together.

Something else every car should have is a phone mount on the windshield. This can help keep your hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road since you won’t have to look down for anything. With a built-in 10W Qi charger, this model from iOttie can also keep your smartphone chaxrged, as well. Right now, iOttie’s Easy One Touch Wireless Mount is on sale for $42.50, which is down from its regular $50 going rate.

Compustar 2-way Remote Start System features:

Cool your car with automatic transmission from afar with this CompuStar remote starter bundle. The two included remotes let you start your car from up to 3,000 feet away and feature advanced functions such as timer start and valet mode. This CompuStar remote starter bundle features hot and cold start functions that get your car to the ideal temperature before you open the door.

