DSW Boot Sale takes extra 20% off Cole Haan, UGG, Sperry, more from $40

DSW takes an extra 20% off boots for the entire family with promo code FALL4BOOTS at checkout. Score great deals on top brands including Sperry, Cole Haan, UGG, Nine West, and many more. VIP Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Cole Haan Vartan 2.0 Boots for men. This style is a perfect option for fall and they’re very fashionable. They would look nice with jeans or khakis and you can choose from either black or brown coloring. Better yet, they’re currently marked down to $64 and originally were priced at $180. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from DSW. You will also want to check out the adidas October Flash Sale that’s offering up to 30% off sitewide.
Our top picks for men include:
- Timberland Graydon High-Top Boots $72 (Orig. $120)
- Steve Madden Gabun Boots $44 (Orig. $125)
- Cole Haan Vartan 2.0 Boots $64 (Orig. $180)
- Sperry Breakwater Duck Boots $72 (Orig. $90)
- Dockers Langford Chelsea Boots $50 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- UGG Erna Booties $68 (Orig. $95)
- Marc Fisher Eillise Booties $72 (Orig. $139)
- UGG Madeley Boots $80 (Orig. $109)
- Vince Camuto Bibestie Booties $84 (Orig. $150)
- Nine West Maxim Boots $64 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!