Home Depot offers up to 45% off solar setups, outdoor tools, more today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off outdoor tools, solar panels, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Nature’s Generator 1800W Solar-powered Portable Generator for $674.99. That’s down $75 from the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve tracked to date. This generator is made to work alongside your solar panels with the ability to harness 1800W of power at a time to provide energy for camping sites and more. Multiple AC outlets and USB ports make it easy to power up your tech, along with a DC connection point, as well. The integrated LCD display makes it easy to track power and output levels. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’re ready to go all-in with a solar setup, make the jump to this all-in-one bundle at $899.99. You’ll get the generator featured above along with a 100W solar panel, connection cable, and wheeled cart. That’s good for $100 off the regular going rate and another all-time low. Bringing the solar panel into your setup ensure that you’ll be able to capture power just about anywhere, which is ideal for long days on the lake, travel, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on solar panels, outdoor tools, and various other accessories to take your adventures to the next level. Our Green Deals guide is also a great place to find price drops on everyday necessities for your setup.

Nature’s Generator Solar Generator features:

The Nature’s Generator is a user friendly unit that stores electrical energy in its internal battery and uses state-of-the-art electronics that convert 12-Volt power to 120-Volt everyday household electricity. Nature’s Generator does not require gas to run and can be used indoors as it does not emit any toxic fumes like standard gas generators. It is also whisper quiet when in use. When you order, you’ll get the Nature’s Generator, a preinstalled Heavy-Duty Cart to ensure ease of movement and transportation of the Nature’s Generator, access to the Nature’s Pulse app and a 1-year product warranty. Some assembly required.

