This wood plant stand is now $37 (Reg. $60) + more indoor gardening deals

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, VIVOSUN (98% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off VIVOSUN indoor gardening, grow tents, and more. One standout here is the VIVOSUN Wood Plant Stand for $37.09 shipped. Regularly closer to $60 or so, this is the lowest price we have tracked and the best we can find. Ideal for adding a nice display of greenery indoors, this natural cedar wood stand features six shelves for everything from up to 10 potted plants to just about anything else including “books, decor, towels, toys, knickknacks,” and more. You’re looking at a “simple installation” with a basic plank and screw setup. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how notable today’s featured price drop is. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything similar for all that much less. There are a few options, like this COOGOU Wood Plant Stand, that are selling for slightly less at $36, but it’s just a matter of preference at this point. 

Head over to today’s indoor gardening and growing sale for even more deals starting from under $10 Prime shipped. but while we are talking home decor, be sure to check out the new fall lines from Crate and Barrel, Pottery Barn, and Target (the 2020 Target Black Friday ad just dropped on the heels of Best Buy’s wide-ranging advertisement). 

More on the VIVOSUN Wood Plant Stand:

This plant stand is made of natural fir wood that has a smooth surface and a stable structure; Natural fir wood prevents moisture from damaging the frame; Frame is durable and sturdy and won’t fall or collapse. Made of 6 wooden shelves that can accommodate 10 flower pots, perfect for decorating your home. This vertical, staggered design offers enough space for different kinds of plants so all plant life can thrive. This plant stand is equipped with simple planks and screws. You can assemble it successfully by tightening the screws with a tool.

