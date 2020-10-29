Jomashop’s Halloween Sale takes up to 75% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Michael Kors, more

The Jomashop Halloween Sale takes up to 75% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tissot, Michael Kors, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Update your sunglasses for this fall with the classic Ray-Ban Aviator Gunmetal Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $75 when you apply promo code RB75 at checkout. To compare, these sunglasses were regularly priced at $154. This style is gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and they can be dressed up or down easily. They can also be worn throughout any season and come in a variety of color options. Plus, this style has 100% UV protection and a stylish logo on the lens. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Ray-Ban and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional sales today.

