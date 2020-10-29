Jomashop’s Halloween Sale takes up to 75% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Michael Kors, more

-
Fashionjomashop
Get this deal 75% off From $60

The Jomashop Halloween Sale takes up to 75% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tissot, Michael Kors, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Update your sunglasses for this fall with the classic Ray-Ban Aviator Gunmetal Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $75 when you apply promo code RB75 at checkout. To compare, these sunglasses were regularly priced at $154. This style is gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and they can be dressed up or down easily. They can also be worn throughout any season and come in a variety of color options. Plus, this style has 100% UV protection and a stylish logo on the lens. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Ray-Ban and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

jomashop

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Best men’s sunglasses for fall under $100: Nike, Ray-Ban, Quay, more

Learn More

Amazon’s Fashion Gift Guide is here with top brands from Ray-Ban, UGG, more

Learn More
Up to 64% off

Sony’s latest WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones hit $278 (Save 20%), more from $58

From $58 Learn More
Reg. $200

Breville’s Nespresso Essenza Mini Expresso Machine now $100 off at Amazon

$100 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: October 29, 2020

Listen now
Up to 33% off

Arlo’s HomeKit Pro 3 System drops to $300 (Save 25%) + Video Doorbell, more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $25

PowerA Enhanced Wired Switch Controllers hit Amazon low at $12.50 (Reg. $25), more

$12.50 Learn More
Reg. $99

Withings Body+ Smart Scale tracks weight, fat percentage, more for $69

$69 Learn More