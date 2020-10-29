Amazon is currently offering the Mattel Star Wars 11-inch The Child Plush for $17.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $25 going rate, today’s offer saves you 30%, comes within $1.50 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. While it isn’t quite as authentic as the life-sized version you can buy, this 11-inch Baby Yoda plush is a must-have for anyone’s Star Wars collection. Featuring a soft body with vinyl hands and head, there’s no better way to rewatch all of the first season or dive into the second than snuggling up with the latest sensation from a galaxy far, far away. Over 9,500 Star Wars fans have left this with an impressive 4.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for something a bit more cuddly, this 8-inch plush Baby Yoda will do the trick at under $13. This one isn’t quite as large as the featured version of The Child and trades in the more life-like design for a cuter design. But you’ll still be bringing an iconic Baby Yoda to your Star Wars collection that carries a 4.9/5 star rating from over 1,300 shoppers.

And before the second season of The Mandalorian drops tomorrow, you’ll definitely want to check out all of the LEGO kits from the Disney+ series. The latest BrickHeadz figures are a great place to start and assemble the iconic duo, but for more serious builders, the Razer Crest is a must-have in my option. Oh and don’t forget, LEGO’s new 1,100-piece The Child set officially drops tomorrow, as well.

More on the 11-inch Baby Yoda plush:

Fully embrace the cuteness of the 50-year-old Yoda species with this adorable 11-inch plush toy. He may look like a Baby Yoda, but this lovable creature is referred to as The Child. Inspired by the Disney+ live-action series The Mandalorian, this sweet Star Wars plush toy makes a Force-sensitive addition to your collection.

