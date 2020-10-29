Add a 2-pack of battery-powered waterproof Bluetooth LED fairy lights to your home for $8

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Minger Smart LED Battery-powered Fairy Lights for $7.99 Prime shipped with the code AU8BBZEG at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 50% and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracker here in quite a while. Each of these 16.5-foot LED light strips is battery-powered and waterproof, meaning you can place them anywhere around your home, inside or out. Plus the built-in Bluetooth connection allows you to easily control the power state, brightness, and more without having to interact with the battery pack at all. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you just need a bit of extra lighting to go somewhere in your home, and the Bluetooth connection isn’t crucial to your purchase, then we have a way for you to save more. This LED fairy light is available for $6 Prime shipped and is also battery-powered, meaning you can place it anywhere just like today’s lead deal.

Looking for smart lighting? Well, today’s Amazon Gold Box offers C by GE smart home accessories from $15 Prime shipped. You’ll find bulbs, LED strips, and much more in this one-day-only sale, so be sure to check it out before the discounts are gone.

Minger LED Fairy Light features:

Beautiful Fairy Decor: Warm white fairy light comes with 2 packs of 16.4ft light strings, which allows you to decorate for Thanksgiving, Christmas, reunion and for the beautiful things encountered this year.

App Control: Smart fairy light makes it easier to control by connecting the light with your cell phone within 32.8ft, which allows you to remotely change your light in 8 different shining modes.

Waterproof Kit: Decorate indoor or outdoor with no trouble of water or rain based on the IP67 and IP44 waterproof fairy lights and its battery case. (Battery case cannot be immersed in water directly)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!