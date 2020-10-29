Add a 2-pack of battery-powered waterproof Bluetooth LED fairy lights to your home for $8

-
AmazonSmart HomeGoveeMinger

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Minger Smart LED Battery-powered Fairy Lights for $7.99 Prime shipped with the code AU8BBZEG at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 50% and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracker here in quite a while. Each of these 16.5-foot LED light strips is battery-powered and waterproof, meaning you can place them anywhere around your home, inside or out. Plus the built-in Bluetooth connection allows you to easily control the power state, brightness, and more without having to interact with the battery pack at all. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you just need a bit of extra lighting to go somewhere in your home, and the Bluetooth connection isn’t crucial to your purchase, then we have a way for you to save more. This LED fairy light is available for $6 Prime shipped and is also battery-powered, meaning you can place it anywhere just like today’s lead deal.

Looking for smart lighting? Well, today’s Amazon Gold Box offers C by GE smart home accessories from $15 Prime shipped. You’ll find bulbs, LED strips, and much more in this one-day-only sale, so be sure to check it out before the discounts are gone.

Minger LED Fairy Light features:

  • Beautiful Fairy Decor: Warm white fairy light comes with 2 packs of 16.4ft light strings, which allows you to decorate for Thanksgiving, Christmas, reunion and for the beautiful things encountered this year.
  • App Control: Smart fairy light makes it easier to control by connecting the light with your cell phone within 32.8ft, which allows you to remotely change your light in 8 different shining modes.
  • Waterproof Kit: Decorate indoor or outdoor with no trouble of water or rain based on the IP67 and IP44 waterproof fairy lights and its battery case. (Battery case cannot be immersed in water directly)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Govee Minger

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 60V 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower $257, more

Learn More
Save now

SteelSeries Glow-Up Bundle upgrades your gear with Arctis 1 Wireless, more: $130 ($215 value)

$130 Learn More
Review

Review: Up your mobile photo and video quality with the Sandmarc Prolight Collection [Video]

Learn More

Pokémon’s new holiday collection has sweaters, home decor, and more

Read more Learn More
Save $52

Zinus’ Trisha Queen Bed Frame hurdles to $129, more from $69 (Up to $52 off)

From $69 Learn More
$50

Pick up the SiriusXM Onyx EZR home kit + a 3-month trial for $30 (Reg. $50)

$30 Learn More
15% off

Score some free credit with these gift cards at up to 15% off: Domino’s, Chipotle, more

$36+ Learn More
New low

Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet has dropped to a new all-time low at $229

$229 Learn More