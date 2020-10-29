Monoprice’s 3-foot Cat6 Ethernet Cable hits an Amazon low of just $2

Amazon is offering the Monoprice Cat6 3-foot RJ45 Ethernet Cable for $1.99 Prime shipped. Down from $5.50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re looking for easy ways to hook up smart home gear, a shorter Ethernet cable is a sure-fire option. At 3-feet, this gives you enough room to spread out the hubs and still keep the cables nice and manageable. Plus, Cat6 can work at speeds of up to 10Gb/s, ensuring there’s more than enough network bandwidth available. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

It’s hard to beat the price of $2 for 3-feet of Cat6, especially already terminated. For comparison, the next-best price we can find a similar cable for is Monoprice’s Cat6 0.5-foot RJ45 Ethernet Cable at $0.01 less than today’s lead deal. That’s right, it offers 1/6th the length of the model above for just one penny less.

One great way to use your brand-new Ethernet cable is by wiring in your brand-new TV to the network. Sure, Wi-Fi is pretty great, but nothing beats the reliability of wired internet for streaming movies and TV. I recently dropped all cable subscriptions, opting only for Hulu, Disney+, and occasionally CBS All Access, essentially going all-in on streaming. Wiring in my TV and Apple TV was one of the best decisions ever, and ensures I rarely if ever, see loading screens or experience any lag.

Monoprice Cat6 Ethernet Cable features:

High quality Category 6 (CAT6) patch cables are the solution to your internetworking needs

Made of 24 AWG pure bare copper wire as opposed to copper clad aluminum (CCA) wire

Comes with a blazing speed of up to 550MHz you can connect to your LAN/WAN segments

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!