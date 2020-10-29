Amazon’s standout Rivet Jackson Leather Chair and Ottoman combo hits $566 (Reg. $719)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Jackson Leather Swivel Chair and Ottoman for $566.22 shipped. That’s $153 off the typical rate there and is within a mere $0.03 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a standout piece to finish off one of your rooms, it’s hard to overlook this piece. It boasts an eggshell design which is said to be the “epitome of mid-century modern.” Metal bases hold up both the chair and included ottoman. Ratings are still rolling in, but Rivet is reputable.

Forego the unique appearance above in favor of savings with Christopher Knight’s Felicity Arm Chair. Believe it or not, you can grab it for $160, a price that’s 71% less than the lead offer. Bear in mind that going this route means you’ll forfeit an ottoman as well.

Oh, and if you have a room that’s in need of refreshed bedding, take a moment to peruse yesterday’s roundup. There you’ll find Zinus mattresses, bed frames, and more from $126. Our favorite discount is the Dori Upholstered King Bed Frame at $259. And that’s just one of the deals, swing by to see what else is available.

Amazon Rivet Jackson Chair features:

Show off your eclectic design sense with this chair and ottoman. The eggshell design is the epitome of mid-century modern. Between the sleek style, soft cushioning and leather upholstery, your friends won’t be able to resist trying it out.

