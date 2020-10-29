All-time lows strike Samsung’s 2020 Soundbars, now priced from $208 (Up to $150 off)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 5.1-channel Soundbar (HW-Q60T) for $277.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $100. Scoring this steeply-discounted soundbar is a great way to bring “powerful 3D surround sound” to your space. It wields Samsung’s Acoustic Beam technology which is said to emit audio that sounds like it’s coming from “precisely where the action is happening.” Up to two Bluetooth devices can be paired at the same time for seamless switching. HDMI, Optical, and USB connectivity options are also onboard. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Samsung soundbar on sale for $208.

We’ve also spotted the Samsung 3.1-channel Soundbar (HW-T650) for $207.99 shipped at Amazon. Today’s offer shaves $132 off what it’s been averaging and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $90. This Samsung offering also wields 3D surround sound, dual device Bluetooth pairing, and much more. It does step down to 3.1-channel audio, but it also happens to cost $70 less than the offer above. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If affordability is what you’re after, it’s hard to overlook Hisense’s new Roku TV Soundbars. Pricing starts at $69 and works its way up from there. Granted, quality of the base model is not expected to be on the same level as the soundbars above, but it’ll arguably deliver much better audio than whatever your TV’s built-in speakers are currently cranking out.

And for those of you on the hunt for a new TV, be sure to check out our latest batch of deals. There you’ll find VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K OLED with AirPlay for $1,500, TCL’s 55-inch 4K at $200, and the list goes on.

Samsung 5.1-channel Soundbar features:

The powerful 3D surround sound of DTS Virtual: X turns your living room into a theater.

Acoustic Beam technology delivers sound that seems to come from precisely where the action is happening

Syncs your Q-Series Soundbar speakers with your Samsung QLED TV speakers for the most immersive sound

