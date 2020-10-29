Pick up the SiriusXM Onyx EZR home kit + a 3-month trial for $30 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the SiriusXM Onyx EZR Satellite Radio with Home Kit at $29.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. For comparison, it normally goes for $50 at Amazon and today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. The home kit included here allows you to enjoy SiriusXM with the Onyx EZR through your home or on powered audio speakers. You’ll also score a free 3-month trial of SiriusXM, allowing you to find out if you really do enjoy the satellite streaming service or not. Plus, the Onyx EZR can go with you to the car as well, ensuring you can listen to SiriusXM anywhere you go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t have a clear line-of-sight for your antenna to go, this 20-foot extension ensures you can place it exactly where it needs to be. It’s just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon and you should easily be able to position the antenna given an extra 20-feet of cable.

Something else you should consider is picking up a new smart speaker for the house. Right now Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices are on sale with prices from just $10. You’ll find Echo speakers, Fire TV devices, and more available here.

SiriusXM Onyx EZR Satellite Radio features:

ADVANCED FEATURES: Store up to 10 of your favorite SiriusXM channels or create your own music channel from selected channels with TuneMix. Use split-screen mode on the easy-to-read high-res screen to see what other channels are playing.

DIY INSTALLATION: The SiriusXM Onyx EZR with Home Kit includes a complete home kit for easy home stereo connection and installation. Listen to all of your favorite SiriusXM channels through your powered home speakers with quick, DIY installation.

SIRIUSXM: Only SiriusXM brings you more of what you love—all in one place. Enjoy ad-free music from nearly every genre, plus exclusive entertainment and comedy, world-class news, and more.

