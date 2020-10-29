SteelSeries Glow-Up Bundle upgrades your gear with Arctis 1 Wireless, more: $130 ($215 value)

Best Buy is offering the SteelSeries Glow-Up Bundle for $129.99 shipped. For comparison, buying the Arctis 1 Wireless headset, Apex 3 Keyboard, Rival 3 Wireless mouse, and QcK mousepad separately would set you back $215, with today’s deal saving you $85 overall. If you’re looking for an entire peripheral setup for PC gaming this holiday season, it’s hard to go wrong with SteelSeries. In fact, my entire desk is filled with SteelSeries peripherals because I love their quality and design. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If picking up name-brand peripherals is a bit much for you, Havit has a mechanical keyboard and mouse combo for just $35 at Amazon. Nothing is wireless here, so do keep that in mind. But, this is still a step above your laptop’s built-in keyboard, or the bundled model you got with your desktop from the factory.

Ready to take your gaming setup to the next level? The ASUS ROG Strix XG17 is a killer portable monitor. It offers a 240Hz refresh rate and allows you to up your productivity while on-the-go. It also works well when you’re at home, which is how we used it in our hands-on review.

SteelSeries Glow-Up Bundle features:

Upgrade your gaming experience using this SteelSeries all-in-one wireless gaming bundle containing everything you need for PC and Mac gaming. Arctis 1 Wireless, Apex 3, Rival 3 Wireless, and QcK. From one of the pioneers in gaming peripherals and esports, you can enjoy playing with professional grade hardware that’s perfect for any skill level.

