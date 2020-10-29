Withings Body+ Smart Scale tracks weight, fat percentage, more for $69

Amazon offers the Withings Body+ Smart Body Composition Scale for $69 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $100 with today’s deal matching our previous Prime Day mention, as well as one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. The latest Withings scale offers full Wi-Fi compatibility, with the option to track weight, body fat, water percentage, muscle, and bone mass, along with other metrics. It also features automatic tracking, support for multiple users, and compatibility with Apple Health. I’ve been using this scale for over a year, it really stands out in both quality and design. To date over 9,600 Amazon customers have left a combined 4.5/5 star rating.

Ditch the smart functionality and save big with this alternative at $20. It’s more basic in its features, but will still measure weight up to 400-pounds. It also has a built-in LCD display for tracking your progress over time, making it a solid option that won’t break the bank if you’re looking for more standard functionality than the lead deal above.

While we’re on the subject of weight monitoring, consider jumping over to this deal on MyProtein Impact Whey next at $49. That’s around 50% off the regular going rate and one of the best offers we’ve tracked all-time on this popular protein supplement. You can find all the details on this week’s sale right here.

Withings Body+ Smart Body Scale features:

Body+ is a Wi-Fi smart scale that features highly accurate weight (+-0.1kg), full body composition, and seamless tracking in the free Health Mate app (iOS8+ and Android 5+) to help you reach your goals. Syncs with Apple Watch plus more than 100 top health and fitness apps including Apple Health, Fitbit and Google Fit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!