Work and play anywhere with this portable touchscreen monitor, now $249 (Reg. $275)

For tasks such as coding and design, having access to a second screen is really useful. With the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor, you can create a dual-display set-up anywhere — complete with touch controls. You can currently get the 1080p version for just $248.95 (Reg. $275) or the 4K version for $318.95 (Reg. $375) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Many of us have been working from home this year. That means you might not have access to your usual desk. For anyone who normally uses two screens, this can seriously affect productivity. 

The Desklab monitor helps recreate your usual workflow at home or on the go. Measuring just 0.23 inches thick and weighing 1.3 pounds, it’s lightweight enough to fit in your laptop bag. 

To start using the 15.6-inch display, you simply open the built-in kickstand and connect your laptop via USB-C or HDMI. You can also use the display to mirror phones and tablets, or hook up your games console for multiplayer on the move.

The display has LED backlighting for impressive brightness, and a 10ms response time. Integrated speakers provide audio, or you can plug in your headphones via the 3.5mm jack.

This screen can also handle multi-touch controls, meaning you can use it for sketching and design. 

Order now for $248.95 to get the 1080p version at 9% off MSRP, or upgrade to 4K version for $318.95 and get 14% off MSRP.

