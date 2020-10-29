Zinus’ Trisha Queen Bed Frame hurdles to $129, more from $69 (Up to $52 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Zinus bed-related discounts priced as low as $69. Our favorite is its Trisha Queen Bed Frame for $129 shipped. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This low-profile bed frame stands 7-inches tall and features a modern headboard. During its quick assembly process you’ll space wood slats closely together so it’s ready to easily support memory foam, spring, and hybrid mattresses. A heavy-duty steel frame throughout ensures it’s built to last for years to come. To put your mind even more at ease, Zinus backs it with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more deals priced from $69.

More bed-related deals:

And while you’re at it, don’t forget about yesterday’s bedding roundup. There you’ll find up to 27% off Zinus mattresses, bed frames, and more. Readers will discover deals priced from $126. Our favorite is the Dori Upholstered King Bed Frame for $259. It’s larger than any option included in today’s discounts, underscoring how important it is to peruse the sales there too.

Zinus Trisha Queen Bed Frame features:

7 inch mattress foundation with headboard supports memory foam, spring, and hybrid mattresses.

Use with or without a box spring to personalize your mattress height. Mattress sold separately.

Strong heavy duty steel frame structure with wood slats prevents sagging and increases mattress life.

