Zinus’ Trisha Queen Bed Frame hurdles to $129, more from $69 (Up to $52 off)

-
Get this deal Save $52 From $69

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Zinus bed-related discounts priced as low as $69. Our favorite is its Trisha Queen Bed Frame for $129 shipped. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This low-profile bed frame stands 7-inches tall and features a modern headboard. During its quick assembly process you’ll space wood slats closely together so it’s ready to easily support memory foam, spring, and hybrid mattresses. A heavy-duty steel frame throughout ensures it’s built to last for years to come. To put your mind even more at ease, Zinus backs it with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more deals priced from $69.

More bed-related deals:

And while you’re at it, don’t forget about yesterday’s bedding roundup. There you’ll find up to 27% off Zinus mattresses, bed frames, and more. Readers will discover deals priced from $126. Our favorite is the Dori Upholstered King Bed Frame for $259. It’s larger than any option included in today’s discounts, underscoring how important it is to peruse the sales there too.

Zinus Trisha Queen Bed Frame features:

  • 7 inch mattress foundation with headboard supports memory foam, spring, and hybrid mattresses.
  • Use with or without a box spring to personalize your mattress height. Mattress sold separately.
  • Strong heavy duty steel frame structure with wood slats prevents sagging and increases mattress life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save 27%

Amazon slashes up to 27% off Zinus mattresses, bed frames, more from $126

From $126 Learn More

SteelSeries Glow-Up Bundle upgrades your gear with Arctis 1 Wireless, more: $130 ($215 value)

Learn More
Review

Review: Up your mobile photo and video quality with the Sandmarc Prolight Collection [Video]

Learn More

Pokémon’s new holiday collection has sweaters, home decor, and more

Read more Learn More
$50

Pick up the SiriusXM Onyx EZR home kit + a 3-month trial for $30 (Reg. $50)

$30 Learn More
15% off

Score some free credit with these gift cards at up to 15% off: Domino’s, Chipotle, more

$36+ Learn More
New low

Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet has dropped to a new all-time low at $229

$229 Learn More
Reg. $25

Get ready for Mandalorian season 2 with this 11-inch Baby Yoda plush at $17.50 (Save 30%)

$17.50 Learn More