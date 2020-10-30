Anker’s wireless eufy Video Doorbell is down to its best price yet at $140 (Save 30%), more

EufyHome via Amazon is currently offering its Wireless 2K Smart Video Doorbell with HomeBase for $139.99 shipped. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer leaves you with 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. With holiday shopping on the horizon, having a video doorbell is great added assurance that your packages are delivered safely and then don’t go walking off. eufy’s wireless video doorbell delivers 2K resolution feeds with a battery-powered design alongside Alexa support and the included HomeBase for local storage. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Update 10/30 @ 12:57 PM: Best Buy is currently offering the eufy Floodlight 1080p Security Camera for $139.99 shipped. For comparison, these launched at $200 and today’s deal is only the second time we’ve tracked them on sale. In fact, it also marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Save even more when you opt for the latest Ring Video Doorbell at $100. As one of the most recent additions to Amazon’s smart home stable, you’ll enjoy 1080p feeds and motion alert capabilities as the lead deal, but you’ll forgo the local storage and bundled chime accessory. Or just check out all of the smart home offerings from Amazon that are on sale right now.

Don’t forget that earlier in the week, Anker kicked off its latest sale at Amazon with a selection of headphones, protectors, and more from $24. But if it’s additional ways to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup, our smart home guide is packed with notable discounts today.

eufy Wireless Video Doorbell features:

The built-in Sony 2K sensor and professional-grade lens allow you to view activity in picture-perfect resolution. See visitors in sharp detail as they approach your door. Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience. All your data is stored locally meaning you will never have to pay for cloud storage.

