DiscountMags has now kicked off its Halloween magazine sale with deals starting from just under $5 per year. Along with free shipping and no sales tax across the board, you’ll find deals on titles like Wired, Bon Appetit, Taste of Home, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, GQ, Esquire, and many more. All of these deals can be used to extend your existing subscription or to jump in for the first time at a discount. More details below.

Halloween magazine sale:

While just about all of the titles on sale this weekend are at notable prices, one particular standout is GQ magazine at $4.95 per year. This one can go for as much as $25 and is currently fetching $10 per year over at Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and matching our previous mention. GQ “helps you look sharp and live smart” covering everything from revealing sports profiles to “tips on fine food and drink, sex, politics, fashion and grooming advice.”

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Halloween magazine sale for additional deals starting from under $5 per year. Then head over to ComiXology’s Halloween sale for graphic novels starting from $1. Then go download your Amazon First Reads October eBook freebies and dive into this month’s best book releases while you’re at it.

More on GQ magazine:

Men enjoy reading about the best styles and hottest up-and-coming trends, so you’ll love delving into GQ magazine to get your fix. Each issue provides something for every man, from sports to photos of models, so you can enjoy reading all about the current world. GQ magazine offers tips on fine food and drinks, so you can show off your knowledge the next time you head out to a restaurant or bar with a date, and the advice on fashion and grooming will have you looking good. With columns dedicated to answering questions about sex, style, and more, you’ll be ahead of the game in the world of romance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!