Keep the home office toasty with Honeywell’s HeatGenius Heater at $50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Honeywell HeatGenius Ceramic Home Heater for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $80, today’s deal is $30 or nearly 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Just in time to keep things toasty as the winter months roll in, this model is designed to take care of spaces between 146- and 199-square feet. Features include six heat options, a 2-hour auto-off timer, quiet mode setting, as well as the ever-important overheat and tip-over protection. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the AmazonBasics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater with an adjustable thermostat for $30.50. While not quite as powerful or feature-rich as today’s lead deal, this one is great to heat up your immediate space and carries even better ratings from over 1,000 Amazon customers.

But if it’s the high-end solutions you’re after, check out this ongoing deal on Dyson’s smart heater, fan, and air purifier at over $200 off. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional household and kitchen offers.

More on the Honeywell HeatGenius Ceramic Heater:

This heater is designed with 6 customized heat settings to give you control of your comfort. The intelligent & powerful ceramic heating capabilities allow you to heat you, your room or your floor area with the touch of a button. This ceramic heater provides superior safety & easily controlled comfort, featuring 6 customized heat settings, a 2 hour auto-off heat phase timer, a quiet mode setting, tip-over and overheat protection, a cool touch housing and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!