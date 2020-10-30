Keep the home office toasty with Honeywell’s HeatGenius Heater at $50 (Reg. $80)

-
AmazonHome GoodsHoneywell
Get this deal Reg. $80 $50

Amazon is now offering the Honeywell HeatGenius Ceramic Home Heater for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $80, today’s deal is $30 or nearly 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Just in time to keep things toasty as the winter months roll in, this model is designed to take care of spaces between 146- and 199-square feet. Features include six heat options, a 2-hour auto-off timer, quiet mode setting, as well as the ever-important overheat and tip-over protection. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the AmazonBasics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater with an adjustable thermostat for $30.50. While not quite as powerful or feature-rich as today’s lead deal, this one is great to heat up your immediate space and carries even better ratings from over 1,000 Amazon customers. 

But if it’s the high-end solutions you’re after, check out this ongoing deal on Dyson’s smart heater, fan, and air purifier at over $200 off. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional household and kitchen offers. 

More on the Honeywell HeatGenius Ceramic Heater:

This heater is designed with 6 customized heat settings to give you control of your comfort. The intelligent & powerful ceramic heating capabilities allow you to heat you, your room or your floor area with the touch of a button. This ceramic heater provides superior safety & easily controlled comfort, featuring 6 customized heat settings, a 2 hour auto-off heat phase timer, a quiet mode setting, tip-over and overheat protection, a cool touch housing and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Honeywell

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Get 16 Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulbs for $25, more

Learn More

Green Deals

Learn More
32% off

Dyson’s smart heater, fan, and air purifier drops to new 2020 low from $446 (Save 32%)

From $446 Learn More

Belk Black Friday ad: Same-day delivery, latest Echo discounts, much more

Learn More
Reg. $10+

Apple weekend movie + TV show sale: The Wire, Sopranos, Halloween films, more

From $5 Learn More
25% off

Amazon’s offering up to 25% off Nautica apparel from $10 Prime shipped

From $10 Learn More
47% off

Up to 47% off Whitestrips, Oral-B toothbrushes, more from $9 at Amazon

$9+ Learn More
Save $100

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7/+ return to Amazon lows from $550 (Save $100)

From $550 Learn More