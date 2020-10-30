Lands’ End Black Friday Preview Event takes up to extra 60% off sitewide with deals from $20

-
FashionLands End
Get this deal 60% off From $20

Lands’ End Black Friday Preview Event takes an extra up to 60% off already-reduced styles with promo code MASK at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s 600 Down Vest that’s marked down to $40, which is 50% off the original rate. This vest is perfect for cooler weather and can be worn with almost any outfit. It’s available in eight versatile color options and it’s water-resistant. Plus, it’s highly packable, which is nice for traveling and storing away. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Long Down Coat with a Faux Fur Hood is a standout from this sale. It’s currently on sale for $100, which is also 50% off the going rate. This style is very fashionable and also warm with a down-fill material.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Columbia’s Web Specials Event that’s offering 60% off jackets, boots, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Lands End

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 50% off

Save up to 50% on Razer and Logitech gaming keyboards, mice, more from $40

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $150

Cuisinart’s 15-piece classic knife block set is up to 50% off today at $75

$75 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: October 30, 2020

Listen Now Listen now
Reg. $100

Lenovo Smart Display 7 drops to new low at $60 following 40% discount

$60 Learn More
Up to 50%

Home Depot slashes up to 50% off outdoor accessories, fire pits, more today only

Shop now Learn More
Reg. $80+

Bring a 5-qt. stainless steel air fryer home for the holidays at $50 (Reg. up to $120)

$50 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $32 (36% off), more

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Book of Demons, Animus, Gone Home, more

FREE+ Learn More