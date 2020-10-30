Lands’ End Black Friday Preview Event takes up to extra 60% off sitewide with deals from $20

Lands’ End Black Friday Preview Event takes an extra up to 60% off already-reduced styles with promo code MASK at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s 600 Down Vest that’s marked down to $40, which is 50% off the original rate. This vest is perfect for cooler weather and can be worn with almost any outfit. It’s available in eight versatile color options and it’s water-resistant. Plus, it’s highly packable, which is nice for traveling and storing away. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Long Down Coat with a Faux Fur Hood is a standout from this sale. It’s currently on sale for $100, which is also 50% off the going rate. This style is very fashionable and also warm with a down-fill material.

Our top picks for women include:

