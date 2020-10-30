Assemble LEGO’s Dubai and Tokyo Skylines at $53, more kits starting at $12

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Architecture Dubai Skyline for $53.11 shipped. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is still one of the first times we’ve seen this set on sale and marking the second-best price to date. This 740-piece set assembles a brick-built version of some of Dubai’s most iconic buildings and landmarks. Leveraging plenty of clever building techniques, you’ll piece together Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, and more. LEGO’s Architecture sets are always an easy recommendation for collectors or to put on display, as we found as much for this one in our hands-on review. Head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals:

In other LEGO news, the limited-edition Black Widow Taskmaster set that was originally intended to be a SDCC exclusive just hit Amazon. And earlier in the week, we got a look at the new Build Your Own City set.

LEGO Architecture Dubai Skyline features:

Dubai boasts some of the most spectacular buildings in the world. Now residents, tourists and all admirers of this futuristic city can recreate its iconic landmarks with this LEGO Architecture Skyline Collection 21052 Dubai model kit.

