Polaroid’s Zink portable digital camera with printer drops to $111 shipped

Amazon is offering the Zink Polaroid Snap Touch Portable Digital Camera with Instant Print for $111.33 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $140 or more and today’s deal falls within just a few bucks of its all-time low. If you’re a fan of retro things, this camera will bring you back to the past, though it also has a bit of modern tech inside. You’ll find a touchscreen around the back and a digital camera sensor available here. It stores everything, including the 13MP photos and 1080p videos, on a microSD card, allowing you to flip back through old memories or transfer them to your computer. When the time is right, you can even print pictures with the camera right then and there, ensuring your memories will last forever. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

While today’s deal comes with a 10-pack of paper, it never hurts to have some extra on hand. This means you can use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this extra 30-pack of Zink Photo Paper. It’s available for just $15 Prime shipped, making it super easy for you to be able to turn an additional 30 memories into forever keepsakes.

If you just need the instant photo printer function of today’s lead deal, we’ve got you covered for less. For just $84 shipped, the Fujifilm INSTAX Share Mobile Printer gets the job done with ease. While this won’t take a picture, you can carry it around and print photos that you take with your iPhone.

Polaroid Zink Snap Touch Digital Camera with Printer features:

Capture Every Moment and Print in an Instant Preserve every adventure with the Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Digital Camera. Simple one-touch operation makes it easier than ever for the whole family from kids to young adults to get in on the instant print action! Just point, shoot, and print. Then watch your memories turn into vibrant photographs that you can share. Image resolution: 10MP, Integrated printer: ZINK Zero Ink printing technology and External memory: Supports microSD card, up to 32GB (not included).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!