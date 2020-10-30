Versatile controller, TourBox, improves your creative workflow, now $150

While you can achieve virtually anything with a mouse and keyboard, there are better tools for tackling creative tasks. TourBox is a versatile peripheral that speeds up your editing with physical controls, which work with all your favorite apps. You can get it today for $149.99 (Reg. $169) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From scrolling through footage to choosing colors for digital art, there are many little tasks that creatives need to do over and over again. By using a specialized controller, you can make the process much easier.

Whether you are a video editor, a music producer, a photographer, or some other creative, TourBox should improve your workflow. This controller has a knob, a wheel, a scroller, and multiple buttons to help you get things done.

The ergonomic layout ensures you can work all day in comfort, and everything is within easy reach. You can use this controller alongside your mouse or a graphics pad, and it doesn’t take up too much room on your desk.

TourBox is compatible with an array of creative software on Windows and macOS. The list includes Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, Capture One, Clip Studio Paint, SAI Final Cut Pro, Premiere, After Effects, DaVinci, Audition, and many more.

Rated at 4.2 stars on Amazon, the controller raised $159,549 on Kickstarter and picked up a stellar review from PetaPixel.

It’s normally $169, but you can get TourBox today for just $149.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!