Today’s Woot sale slashes 2019 MacBook Air/Pro models as low as $740 (Refurb)

-
AppleBest Mac Dealswoot
Save $660 From $740

Today only, Woot is offering a variety of refurbished MacBook discounts marked as low as $740. Our favorite from the bunch is the 2019 Apple MacBook Air i5/128GB/8GB for $739.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. Today’s deal is $359 off the original rate charged and is a match the last Woot discount we spotted. Despite the fact that this may be Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air, it’s still got a lot going for it. Examples include a 13-inch Retina display, dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 128GB of fast internal storage, and up to 12-hour battery life. It’s a solid choice for word processing, web browsing, and many other tasks. Woot backs your purchase with a 1-year warranty. Continue reading to find more MacBook discounts from today’s Woot sale.

Yet another Woot discount includes the 2019 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar i5/256GB/8GB for $1,139.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Today’s offer slashes $660 off original pricing and clocks in among some of the best offers we’ve tracked. Buyers will garner a four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Apple’s built-in Touch Bar, a 13-inch Retina display, and the list goes on. It boasts up to 10-hour battery life, helping many to make it through a full work day on a single charge. While refurbished, Woot still offers a full 1-year warranty.

And if you haven’t had your fill of Apple deals yet, swing our handy guide. One standout includes a few Apple-official iPhone cases from $24.50. Some of the options there have ushered in new all-time lows, making this a great time to shop for one of Apple’s iPhone cases.

2019 Apple MacBook Air features:

  • 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit Retina display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 resolution at 227 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors
  • Intel Core i5-8210Y 1.6GHz dual-core processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz) with 4MB shared L3 cache
  • 128GB PCI-E based flash memory storage
  • 8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory

