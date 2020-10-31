Anker’s eufy RoboVac 30C Alexa + Assistant vacuum hits Amazon low of $170 ($100 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $169.99 shipped. For comparison, today’s deal saves you $100 from its regular going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find support for both Alexa and Assistant voice commands here, ensuring that you can just tell your smart speaker to vacuum and have it begin cleaning. With 100 minutes of battery life, it should be able to clean up the majority of your house without having to go back and recharge. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

Another great way to save is with the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12. You’ll find it on sale for $149.99 shipped at Amazon right now, saving you nearly $100 from its regular going rate. While it sports a similar 100-minute runtime when compared to the RoboVac 30C above, you’ll notably lose out on Alexa and Assistant compatibility here. However, this is a great option for those on slightly tighter budgets. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Need to save even more? Well, the ILIFE V5s Pro offers both vacuuming and mopping at the push of a button. With up to 110-minutes of cleaning per charge, this robot does it all. You’ll also lose out on Alexa and Assistant like the model above, however, it also ditches Anker’s namesake for a lesser-known brand. In the end, ILIFE’s V5s Pro will still clean your home at the push of a button for $119 shipped though, so it could be an option worth considering, especially since it’s a #1 best-seller.

eufy RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum features:

Wi-Fi Convenience: The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.

Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips and the slim 2.85″ body—upgraded to 1500Pa* suction—only cleans the areas you want.

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.

