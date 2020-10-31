Reolink’s Argus PT with Solar Panel security camera hits Amazon low of $112, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ReolinkDirect (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its surveillance cameras and DVR kits on sale from $112 shipped. Our favorite option is the Argus PT with Solar Panel at $111.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $160 and today’s price drop marks a new all-time low. You’ll find that this camera is 100% wire-free, thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi and included solar panel. The solar panel can fully charge the internal 6500mAh battery, meaning that it can run for quite a while even when the sun doesn’t come out. It records in 1080p and even offers clearer night vision thanks to its Starlight CMOS sensor. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Looking for something that works indoors while still offering pan-and-tilt functionality? Well, Wyze Cam Pan gets the job done. Available at Amazon for just $38, you’ll find a 1080p sensor here, alongside pan-and-tilt function. It also boasts night vision and can record to either a local microSD card or even the cloud at no additional cost.

Did you miss our coverage of the brand-new Wyze Cam v3? Well, this $20 camera boasts color night vision, an IP65 waterproof rating, and much more. It’s a killer update to one of the cameras we recommend the most for budget-focused buyers, and it’ll continue to hold that spot for the foreseeable future.

Reolink Argus PT with Solar Panel features:

* 100% Wire-Free and Solar Powered: Argus PT runs on 2.4 GHz WiFi and stays fully-charged with Reolink Solar Panel which realize 100% wire-free security. With 6500mAh High-capacity battery, long-lasting power per charge and no worry about weather.

* Tilt & Pan and Stunning Night Vision: Argus PT can turn its head 355° horizontally and 140° vertically, which shows you everything in 1080p HD. With starlight CMOS image sensor, you can see clearer night vision up to 33ft and colorful images even at poor light.

* Real Smart Home Security Camera: Adapt more sensitive digital PIR motion sensor, support instant alerts, event recording to micro SD card and Reolink cloud, Google Assistant (US only). Just give voice commands and you will live view the camera on Google Home Hub or Chromecast-enabled TVs.

* Quick and Easy Setup: Easily mounted and installed both indoors and outdoors. With weatherproof certification, it never quits no matter in heavy rain or extreme sun. Scan the QR code with free Reolink App to get started.

