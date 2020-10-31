Just $5 snags Tenda’s 5-Port Fast Ethernet Switch (Save 58%, New low)

-
AmazonNetworkingTenda
Get this deal Save 58% $5

Amazon is offering the Tenda 5-Port 10/100 Fast Ethernet Switch for $4.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 58% off what it’s been averaging there and manages to usher in a new all-time low. If you’re like me, you are in a few smart home ecosystems like Philips Hue and Lutron. Unfortunately, this can use up quite a few Ethernet ports and put you in a jam once you’ve run out of plugs. I recently grabbing a similar unit for double the price, helping further emphasize just how good of a deal this can be for freeing up Gigabit ports on your router. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Whenever I run cables, I always keep a pack of zip ties within reach. Thankfully you can snag a hundred zip ties for $3. Each of these measures 4 inches in length and are able to resist heat and water. Over 500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Now that you invested in a better networking setup, why not reward yourself with a new office chair? Right now you can score RESPAWN’s HIGH STAKES-R Fortnite Rocker Gaming Chair at $125.50. Believe it or not, this offer shaves $75 off typical pricing, making now an excellent time to strike.

Tenda 5-Port Fast Ethernet Switch features:

  • Plug-and-play – Easy setup with no configuration or software required
  • Nice & small The S105 is 3in x 2 in, taking up minimal space while delivering maximum efficiency
  • Ethernet splitter – Provides quick and Easy connectivity to your router and/or modem, Offering additional wired connections for your laptop, gaming console, printer, etc…
  • 5 Port Fast Ethernet – features five 10/100 Mbps auto-negotiating RJ45 ports to greatly expand your network capacity and supports Auto MDI/MDIX
  • Auto-negotiation – supports Auto-MDI/MDIX, eliminating the need for crossover cables

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Networking

Tenda

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Amazon’s DEWALT discounts slice up to $150 off an...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Monoprice’s 3-foot Cat6 Ethernet Cable hits an Amazon low of just $2

$2 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday ads, smart lock conversion for $30, Anker deals from $24, more

Learn More
Save $174

Halloween delivers Citizen Eco-Drive timepiece discounts from $124 (Up to $174 off)

From $124 Learn More
Save now

Amazon’s Gold Box offers true wireless earbuds + Bluetooth speakers from $19.50

$19.50+ Learn More
Save $99

Today only, Amazon slashes Wear OS TicWatches as low as $126 (Up to $99 off)

From $126 Learn More
Amazon low

Reolink’s Argus PT with Solar Panel security camera hits Amazon low of $112, more

From $112 Learn More
Save $660

Today’s Woot sale slashes 2019 MacBook Air/Pro models as low as $740 (Refurb)

From $740 Learn More
$100 off

Anker’s eufy RoboVac 30C Alexa + Assistant vacuum hits Amazon low of $170 ($100 off)

$170 Learn More