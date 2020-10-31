Just $5 snags Tenda’s 5-Port Fast Ethernet Switch (Save 58%, New low)

Amazon is offering the Tenda 5-Port 10/100 Fast Ethernet Switch for $4.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 58% off what it’s been averaging there and manages to usher in a new all-time low. If you’re like me, you are in a few smart home ecosystems like Philips Hue and Lutron. Unfortunately, this can use up quite a few Ethernet ports and put you in a jam once you’ve run out of plugs. I recently grabbing a similar unit for double the price, helping further emphasize just how good of a deal this can be for freeing up Gigabit ports on your router. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Tenda 5-Port Fast Ethernet Switch features:

Plug-and-play – Easy setup with no configuration or software required

Nice & small The S105 is 3in x 2 in, taking up minimal space while delivering maximum efficiency

Ethernet splitter – Provides quick and Easy connectivity to your router and/or modem, Offering additional wired connections for your laptop, gaming console, printer, etc…

5 Port Fast Ethernet – features five 10/100 Mbps auto-negotiating RJ45 ports to greatly expand your network capacity and supports Auto MDI/MDIX

Auto-negotiation – supports Auto-MDI/MDIX, eliminating the need for crossover cables

