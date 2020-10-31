Today only, Amazon slashes Wear OS TicWatches as low as $126 (Up to $99 off)

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Mobvoi US via Amazon is offering a selection its TicWatch wearables for as low as $126. Our favorite from this list of discounts is its TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped. That’s $99 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish Wear OS-enabled offering features an AMOLED display, runs Wear OS, and boasts up to 30-day battery life. Other perks include heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and a wealth of other fitness stats. Even better, 4G LTE connectivity is onboard, allowing you to pair it with a cellular plan to keep notifications rolling in when leaving your smartphone behind. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more of our favorite discounts from today’s sale.

If you’re not obsessed with wielding a traditional round watch design, it’s hard to overlook the sheer value of Huami’s Amazfit Band 5. It wields a blood oxygen sensor, 15-day battery life, Alexa integration, and the list goes on. Despite having all of these features, pricing is set at $45, making it an affordable band with value that’s hard to beat. Read all about it in our release coverage.

TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular Smartwatch features:

Upgraded Premium Design – Stylish and functional design with knurled stainless-steel bezel, Corning Gorilla 3 anti-finger print cover glass and water resistant speaker. US Military Standard 810G certified durability. Lightweight Silicone strap.

Long Battery Life – Dual-layered ALOMED/LCD screens and two display mode options, Smart Mode will get you 2 days battery life, up to 5 days if Auto Switch to Essential Mode (LCD display only) is turned on. Up to 18 hours of battery life on cellular usage.

Cellular Connectivity for Verizon Phone Plan Users – Instant calls and texts, cloud sync notifications, music streaming, remote smart home controls, emergency SOS auto-dial. Cusotmers can activate the 4G/LTE feature via My Verizon app and Verizon website.

