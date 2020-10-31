Today only, Amazon slashes Wear OS TicWatches as low as $126 (Up to $99 off)

-
AmazonHome Goodsticwatch
Get this deal Save $99 From $126

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Mobvoi US via Amazon is offering a selection its TicWatch wearables for as low as $126. Our favorite from this list of discounts is its TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped. That’s $99 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish Wear OS-enabled offering features an AMOLED display, runs Wear OS, and boasts up to 30-day battery life. Other perks include heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and a wealth of other fitness stats. Even better, 4G LTE connectivity is onboard, allowing you to pair it with a cellular plan to keep notifications rolling in when leaving your smartphone behind. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more of our favorite discounts from today’s sale.

More TicWatch discounts:

If you’re not obsessed with wielding a traditional round watch design, it’s hard to overlook the sheer value of Huami’s Amazfit Band 5. It wields a blood oxygen sensor, 15-day battery life, Alexa integration, and the list goes on. Despite having all of these features, pricing is set at $45, making it an affordable band with value that’s hard to beat. Read all about it in our release coverage.

TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular Smartwatch features:

  • Upgraded Premium Design – Stylish and functional design with knurled stainless-steel bezel, Corning Gorilla 3 anti-finger print cover glass and water resistant speaker. US Military Standard 810G certified durability. Lightweight Silicone strap.
  • Long Battery Life – Dual-layered ALOMED/LCD screens and two display mode options, Smart Mode will get you 2 days battery life, up to 5 days if Auto Switch to Essential Mode (LCD display only) is turned on. Up to 18 hours of battery life on cellular usage.
  • Cellular Connectivity for Verizon Phone Plan Users – Instant calls and texts, cloud sync notifications, music streaming, remote smart home controls, emergency SOS auto-dial. Cusotmers can activate the 4G/LTE feature via My Verizon app and Verizon website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

ticwatch

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Amazon’s DEWALT discounts slice up to $150 off an...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save 24%

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 drops to some of the best prices yet at $339, more from $50

From $50 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday ads, smart lock conversion for $30, Anker deals from $24, more

Learn More
Save $174

Halloween delivers Citizen Eco-Drive timepiece discounts from $124 (Up to $174 off)

From $124 Learn More
Save 58%

Just $5 snags Tenda’s 5-Port Fast Ethernet Switch (Save 58%, New low)

$5 Learn More
Save now

Amazon’s Gold Box offers true wireless earbuds + Bluetooth speakers from $19.50

$19.50+ Learn More
Amazon low

Reolink’s Argus PT with Solar Panel security camera hits Amazon low of $112, more

From $112 Learn More
Save $660

Today’s Woot sale slashes 2019 MacBook Air/Pro models as low as $740 (Refurb)

From $740 Learn More
$100 off

Anker’s eufy RoboVac 30C Alexa + Assistant vacuum hits Amazon low of $170 ($100 off)

$170 Learn More