Anker iPhone and Android chargers now up to 43% off starting at $15, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 43% off a selection of Anker iPhone and Android charging accessories starting at $15. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim at $39.99. Usually fetching $58, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and matches previous mentions for the Amazon all-time low. This compact charger delivers a 4-port design that brings a pair fo 2.4A USB-A slots into the mix alongside a two USB-C outputs. It can dish out 63W of power to connected devices and streamlines your on-the-go or nightstand charging setup. Rated 4.9/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Transform a single wall outlet into a 45W USB-C port, an 18W USB-C port, and dual USB-A ports to effortlessly charge up to 4 devices simultaneously. At just 0.7-inches thick, PowerPort Atom III 63W Slim offers unrivaled charging options while taking up very little space on your desk.