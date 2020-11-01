Bring home JBL’s Boombox Bluetooth Speaker at an Amazon low of $280 (Save 30%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the JBL Boombox Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $279.95 shipped. Down from $400, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats the previous discount by $60, and marks a new all-time low. If the average Bluetooth speaker just don’t pump out the kind of room-filling sound you’re looking for, JBL’s Boombox is worth a closer look. It packs an audio array centered around four active transducers and two JBL bass radiators which pair with 24-hour battery life. The waterproof form-factor is also complemented by a built-in carrying handle for easily listening to music wherever you go. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Make out for notably less when you go with the JBL Charge 4 Speaker at $130 instead. You’re not getting quite the same audio quality or booming sound as the lead deal, but it’ll deliver a similar waterproof design alongside up to 20-hour playback on a single charge.

Over in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide, there are plenty of other ways to upgrade your personal audio setup. Alongside one of the best prices to date on this Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker at $32, we’re also still seeing a series of Bose discounts including its SoundLink Color II at $79.

JBL Boombox Speaker features:

Made to be the most powerful, portable Bluetooth speaker, JBL boom box delivers monstrous sound along with the hardest hitting bass. Enjoy music for 24 hours without missing a beat. Use the massive 20,000 mAh battery and dual charge out to charge your external devices anytime and keep music rocking. Rugged enough to handle your wildest tailgate party, the JBL boom box is IPX7 waterproof, which withstand any weather and even the most epic pool parties.

