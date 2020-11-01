Expand your Kindle library with up to 80% off eBooks from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of top titles for $2.99 or less on Kindle. Throughout the sale you’ll find a variety of genres included here, so there’s something for just about everyone. Everything will become a permanent addition to your digital library with most reads usually fetching around $10 or so, or even more in some cases. Everything carries 4+ star ratings across the board, with many of the discounted Kindle eBooks even rocking best-seller status, as well. Head below the fold for all of our top picks.

Over in our media guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to expand your reading list. There are still various magazines on sale from under $5 per year including GQ, Wired, Men’s Health, and more as well as everything in ComiXology’s Halloween sale from $1.

Perfect for fans of the Hunger Games and Maze Runner series, Divergent and its sequels, Insurgent and Allegiant, are the gripping story of a dystopian world transformed by courage, self-sacrifice, and love. Fans of the Divergent movie will find the book packed with just as much emotional depth and exhilarating action as the film, all told in beautiful, rich language.